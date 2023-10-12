European Commission Orders Illumina To Divest GRAIL

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has adopted restorative measures requiring Illumina to divest GRAIL and restore the situation prevailing before the completion of the acquisition. Illumina has to submit a divestment plan, which must be approved by the Commission. In case of non-compliance with the restorative measures, the Commission can impose periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily aggregate turnover.

On 6 September 2022, the Commission prohibited the acquisition of GRAIL by Illumina over concerns that the merger would have reduced choice in the emerging market for blood-based early cancer detection tests. Illumina and GRAIL unlawfully completed the merger during the investigation, in breach of EU merger control rules. In July 2023, the Commission fined both companies for implementing the proposed merger.

