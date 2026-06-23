European Commission Grants Marketing Rights For Gilead's Trodelvy In Treating Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the receipt of marketing approval from the European Commission for Trodelvy in treating unresectable or metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer. The approval was based on data from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 trial, which demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) in patients receiving Trodelvy monotherapy. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive form of breast cancer, characterized by the absence of estrogen and progesterone receptors and limited HER2 expression. The disease has a high likelihood of recurrence and metastases, with the average time to metastatic recurrence being approximately 2.6 years, compared to five years in other breast cancers. Women with metastatic TNBC (mTNBC) have a five-year survival rate of 12%, with severely limited treatment options. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) consisting of a hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor. This combination is designed to exert a bystander effect on both Trop-2-expressing cells and the tumor microenvironment. The drug received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 for treating metastatic breast and urothelial cancers and is currently approved in more than 60 countries. In the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 study, Trodelvy demonstrated a 38% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in adult patients who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not candidates for PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor therapy. Outside of Europe, Gilead has submitted supplemental applications to the FDA, seeking approval of Trodelvy as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced, or mTNBC based on the ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04 studies. Trodelvy is also being evaluated in multiple ongoing Phase 3 trials across different tumor types, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and gynaecological cancers. GILD is currently trading at $125.94, up 0.86%.

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