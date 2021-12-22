US Markets
European Commission grants approval for Discovery acquisition of WarnerMedia

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Discovery IncDISCA.O said on Wednesday the European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust approval to its proposed acquisition of WarnerMedia assets from AT&T IncT.N.

The regulatory approval moves the deal one step closer to being finalized. Discovery has said it expects to complete its WarnerMedia transaction by mid-2022, subject to other regulatory approvals.

AT&T announced in May that it would spin off its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery, effectively unwinding its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner that closed in 2018.

