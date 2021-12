Dec 22 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc. said on Wednesday that the European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust approval to its acquisition of WarnerMedia assets from AT&T.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Mark Porter)

