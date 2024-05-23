European Commission Fines Mondelez 337.5 Mln Euros For Breach Of Competition Rules

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The European Commission Thursday revealed that it imposed a fine of 337.5 million euros on Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) for hindering the cross-border trade of chocolate, biscuits, and coffee products between Member States, in breach of EU competition rules.

The Commission found that the major chocolate and biscuit manufacturer, with popular brands such as Côte d'Or, Milka, Oreo, Ritz, Toblerone and TUC engaged in twenty-two anticompetitive agreements or concerted practices, in breach of Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The Commission also found that, between 2015 and 2019, Mondelez abused its dominant position, in breach of Article 102 of the TFEU.

