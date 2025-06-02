European Commission Fines Delivery Hero And Glovo EUR329 Mln For Cartel Practices

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has fined Delivery Hero and Glovo, two food delivery companies, a total of 329 million euros due to cartel practices in the online food delivery sector.

According to the regulator, the two companies agreed not to poach each other's employees, exchanged commercially sensitive information and allocated geographic markets.

The infringement covered the European Economic Area and lasted four years. Cartels like this reduce choice for consumers and business partners, reduce opportunities for employees and reduce incentives to compete and innovate.

Both companies admitted their involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case. This is the first decision where the Commission finds a cartel in the labour market and the first time it sanctions the anti-competitive use of a minority share in a competing business.

Delivery Hero and Glovo are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe. They deliver food (prepared by a restaurant or a professional kitchen), grocery and other retail (non-food) products to customers ordering from an app or a website.

In July 2018, Delivery Hero acquired a minority non-controlling stake in Glovo and progressively increased this stake through subsequent investments. In July 2022, Delivery Hero acquired sole control of Glovo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.