Markets
AON

European Commission Extends Deadline For Aon/Willis Towers Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has extended deadline for Aon plc/Willis Towers Watson deal by ten working days to July 27, 2021. The transaction was notified to the Commission on 16 November 2020. In December, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition, under the EU Merger Regulation.

Last year, Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) agreed to combine in an all-stock deal with an implied combined equity value of approximately $80 billion. Upon completion, Aon shareholders will own approximately 63% and Willis Towers Watson shareholders will own approximately 37% of the combined company. Closing was anticipated in the first half of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON WLTW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular