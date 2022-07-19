European Commission doesn't expect Nord Stream 1 to restart on Thursday- WSJ quoting Hahn

July 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission does not expect the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to restart after its annual 10-day maintenance, which is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

"We're working on the assumption that it doesn't return to operation," Hahn told reporters in Singapore, according to the Journal.

Hahn's comments come after Reuters reported that Russia's Gazprom had told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances, adding to fears in Europe that Moscow may not restart the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru)

