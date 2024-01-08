European Commission Authorizes Kretinsky-led Consortium To Take Control Of Casino Group

(RTTNews) - French retail company Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) said Monday that the European Commission has authorized a consortium led by Daniel Kretinsky to take control of the Group as part of the financial restructuring. The consortium composed of EP Equity Investment III s.à.r.l., Fimalac and Attestor.

Casino Group stated that the completion of its financial restructuring remains subject to additional regulatory approvals including an authorization from the French Ministry of the Economy and the Luxembourg Insurance Authority.

