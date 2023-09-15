European Commission Authorises XBB.1.5-adapted Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has authorised the Spikevax XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna. It is the third adaptation of this vaccine to respond to new COVID-19 variants. Moderna has adapted COVID-19 vaccine to target the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain XBB.1.5.

"I encourage those concerned, especially those aged 60 years and above, persons with weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions, to get their booster dose with the latest updated vaccines targeting the variants that are currently spreading as soon as possible," said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

