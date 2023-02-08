World Markets
European Commission approves Sika acquisition of MBCC

February 08, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has given conditional approval for the proposed acquisition of Germany-based MBCC by Swiss chemicals company Sika, the EU executive body said on Wednesday.

The approval is conditional on the divestiture of MBCC's global chemical admixture business, the Commission said, adding that a preliminary investigation showed that the deal, as initially notified, would have substantially reduced competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) in the markets for chemical admixtures and concrete admixtures.

