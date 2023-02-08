European Commission approves Sika acquisition of MBCC

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has given conditional approval for the proposed acquisition of Germany-based MBCC by Swiss chemicals company Sika, the EU executive body said on Wednesday.

The approval is conditional on the divestiture of MBCC's global chemical admixture business, the Commission said, adding that a preliminary investigation showed that the deal, as initially notified, would have substantially reduced competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) in the markets for chemical admixtures and concrete admixtures.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman )

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.