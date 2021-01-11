Markets
European Commission Approves Roche's Xofluza For Treatment Of Influenza

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the European Commission has approved single-dose, oral Xofluza for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 years and above.

The European Commission has also approved Xofluza for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in individuals aged 12 years and above. Post-exposure prophylaxis aims to prevent influenza in individuals following contact with someone infected with the influenza virus, Roche said in a statement.

Xofluza is available in more than 30 countries for the treatment of influenza types A and B. In the US, Xofluza is approved for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 years and above who are otherwise-healthy or at high-risk of developing serious complications from influenza, and who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours. Xofluza is also approved for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Xofluza was discovered by Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and is being further developed and commercialised globally in collaboration with the Roche Group and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

As per the terms of agreement, Roche holds worldwide rights to Xofluza excluding Japan and Taiwan, which will be retained exclusively by Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

