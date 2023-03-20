Markets
European Commission Approves Acquisition Of VOO And Brutélé By Orange - Quick Facts

March 20, 2023 — 07:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange (ORAN). The Commission noted that the approval is conditional on full compliance with a commitments package offered by Orange. The approval follows an in-depth investigation of the proposed acquisition.

To address the Commission's competition concerns, Orange committed to provide to Telenet for at least 10 years access to: the exisiting fixed network infrastructure it is acquiring from VOO and Brutélé in the Walloon region and parts of Brussels, as well as Orange's future fibre-to-the-Premises network, which it plans to roll out in the coming years. The proposed commitments effectively replace Orange, an access seeker on the VOO and Brutélé networks in the Walloon region and parts of Brussels, by Telenet, which will be the new access seeker on these networks.

