European Commission approves acquisition of Belchim by Mitsui

The European Commission cleared the acquisition of Belchim by trading house Mitsui with conditions.

The approval is conditional on full compliance with a package of commitments offered by Mitsui, the Commission said on Thursday.

Belchim is based in Belgium and active in developing and commercialising agricultural products, mainly in the European crop protection market, according to the Commission statement.

