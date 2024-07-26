European Commission Approves AbbVie's Skyrizi To Treat Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday said the European Commission has approved Skyrizi for the treatment of adults with ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) causing inflammation on the lining of the large intestine and rectum.

The approval was based on two phase studies, INSPIRE induction trial and COMMAND maintenance trial, in which Skyrizi achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission.

SKYRIZI is already approved in the U.S. to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

