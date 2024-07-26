News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

European Commission Approves AbbVie's Skyrizi To Treat Ulcerative Colitis

July 26, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday said the European Commission has approved Skyrizi for the treatment of adults with ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) causing inflammation on the lining of the large intestine and rectum.

The approval was based on two phase studies, INSPIRE induction trial and COMMAND maintenance trial, in which Skyrizi achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission.

SKYRIZI is already approved in the U.S. to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.