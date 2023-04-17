Markets
European Commission Approves AbbVie's Rinvoq To Treat Severely Active Crohn's Disease

April 17, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The European Commission approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib, 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance doses]) as the first oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent, AbbVie (ABBV) said in a statement on Monday.

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract and is progressive, potentially producing complications that require urgent medical care, including surgery.

Rinvoq is approved in the European union for the treatment of adults with radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis and now Crohn's disease.

