News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

European Commission Approves AbbVie's ELAHERE For Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Treatment

November 18, 2024 — 01:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Commission approved ELAHERE or mirvetuximab soravtansine for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor-alpha (FRa) positive, platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

The company noted that ELAHERE is the first and only folate receptor alpha (FR?)-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) medicine approved in the European Union (EU), as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (approved under the brand name ELAHERE) was granted approval by the European Commission in November 2024, and was granted full FDA approval in the United States in March 2024.

Marketing authorization submissions for mirvetuximab soravtansine are under review in multiple other countries.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.