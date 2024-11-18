European Commission Approves AbbVie's ELAHERE For Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Commission approved ELAHERE or mirvetuximab soravtansine for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor-alpha (FRa) positive, platinum-resistant high grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

The company noted that ELAHERE is the first and only folate receptor alpha (FR?)-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) medicine approved in the European Union (EU), as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland.

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (approved under the brand name ELAHERE) was granted approval by the European Commission in November 2024, and was granted full FDA approval in the United States in March 2024.

Marketing authorization submissions for mirvetuximab soravtansine are under review in multiple other countries.

