European Commission analysing higher 45% renewable energy target for 2030

The European Commission is working on an analysis of a possible European Union target for a 45% share of renewable energy by 2030, up from its current proposed target for a 40% share, a senior Commission official said on Wednesday.

"We are working on it full speed to take account, first of all the proposal of going from 40% to 45%, but also in the context of higher energy prices," Mechthild Wörsdoerfer, Deputy Director-General of the Commission's energy department, told a meeting of EU lawmakers.

