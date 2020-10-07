European Commission Accepts Broadcom's Commitments Proposal On Competition Concerns

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has accepted the commitments offered by Broadcom to ensure competition in chipset markets for modems and set-top boxes. In the European Economic Area, the company has committed to: not to enter into agreements that would oblige customers to buy any specific amount of their total needs for these chipsets; not to enter into agreements that would incentivise customers to purchase these chipsets through rebates or other advantages; and not to link the supply of the chipsets to the purchase of any minimum quantity of other chipsets.

At the worldwide level (excluding China), Broadcom has committed: not to enter into agreements that would oblige customers to purchase more than half of their total needs for these chipsets; not to enter into agreements that would incentivise customers to purchase more than half of their total needs for these chipsets through rebates or other advantages; and not to link the supply of these chipsets to the customers purchasing more than half of their total need for other chipsets.

