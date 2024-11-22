European Commercial Real Estate’s Strategic Moves and Distributions

European Commercial Real Estate Ltd (TSE:ERE.UN) has released an update.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERES) is set to finalize significant property sales in the Netherlands worth approximately €739 million. Following these transactions, ERES plans a special distribution to its unit holders and will reduce its regular distribution by 50% to align with its smaller portfolio.
