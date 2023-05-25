News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

European chip stocks rally on Nvidia boost

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 25, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

Adds analyst comment, details, updates prices

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - European semiconductor stocks soared on Thursday after Nvidia NVDA.O reported a multi-billion revenue beat and booming adoption of artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia rocketed as much as 28% on Wall Street in afterhours trading on Wednesday. That lifted the Silicon Valley company's market value by about $200 billion, extending its lead as the world's most valuable chipmaker.

The rally spread to European chip stocks, driving ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS and ASML Holding ASML.AS up more than 5% to lead gainers on the STOXX Europe 600 Technology .SX8P index.

"In Europe, as we have argued consistently, semicaps are the beneficiaries of AI adoption. Specifically, we see ASMI and ASML as beneficiaries of higher orders," said Bank of America Global Research analysts led by Didier Scemama.

The European chip companies all make equipment used by Taiwan's TSMC, 2330.TW the company which makes Nvidia's chips. ASM International makes atomic layer deposition (ALD) tools, ASML makes lithography machines that create the circuitry of chips, and BE Semi makes advanced packaging equipment.

BofA analysts said AI would be a key catalyst for these companies. They added that other beneficiaries included Technoprobe TPRO.MI, Comet COTNE.S and Siltronic WAFGn.DE, along with Infineon IFXGn.DE and STMicro STMPA.PA.

U.S. firms related to AI also rallied in afterhours on the back of Nvidia's strong report. Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O jumped 10%. Microsoft MSFT.O and Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O, which are both rushing to incorporate generative AI into their search platforms, each rose about 2%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Alun John and Clarence Fernandez)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
ASML
AMD
MSFT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.