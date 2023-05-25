European chip stocks rally on Nvidia boost

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - A rally in semiconductor companies led European tech stocks higher on Thursday as investors reacted to strong numbers and a ramp up in supply of artificial intelligence chips at Nvidia NVDA.O in the United States.

Shares in Nvidia rocketed 28% at one point in U.S. afterhour trading on Wednesday, increasing its stock market value by about $200 billion. Its Frankfurt-listed shares NVDA.F gained 22.3%.

The STOXX Europe 600 Technology .SX8P index rose 1.8% by 0722 GMT, leading sectoral gainers in the region. ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS and ASML Holding ASML.AS led the advance, all up more than 5%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.