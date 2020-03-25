Stocks

European Chip Stocks Have Dropped Sharply. They are Still Not Pricing in A Long Recession, Say JPMorgan Analysts

Contributor
Steve Goldstein Barrons
Published

European microchip stocks have tumbled since the outbreak of coronavirus that has brought the global economy to a halt.

But they haven’t priced in a particularly long recession, according to an analysis from JPMorgan Cazenove.

In the 2008 downturn, the Philadelphia Semiconductor index, better known as SOX, fell by 69%, and the MSCI European Semis & Semi Equipment plunged 76%.

In the current downturn, the SOX has dropped 35% and the MSCI European Semis have fallen by 43%.

“With hardly 28 days of downturn, the recent rallies lead us to believe that the market believes this is like the [fourth quarter of 2018] stock swoon and not a recessionary downturn,” the analysts say.

The stakes are big for the microchip sector, particularly for the companies leveraged to microchip company spending. In the 2008 downturn, semiconductor revenue fell 11.5% on average, but capital spending plunged 61%.

“We would argue that, going into a potential recession from here, balance sheets are relatively strong and in particular as memory has been in a down-cycle for the last 18 months (but still profitable), there is no overcapacity in the commodity markets and in fact DRAM prices are still not collapsing and remain near YTD [year-to-date] highs,” say the analysts.

Of the bigger European semi names, ASML Holding has dropped 12% this year, Infineon Technologies has declined 36%, STMicroelectronics has dropped 24%, ASM International has lost 18% and BE Semiconductor Industries has fallen 29%.

