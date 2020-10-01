European Central Bank Moves to Trademark ‘Digital Euro’

The European Central Bank (ECB) has applied for a trademark on the phrase Ã¢ÂÂdigital euro,Ã¢ÂÂ according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg confirmed that ECB lawyers at the German firm Bock Legal applied for the European Union Intellectual Property OfficeÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂdigital euroÃ¢ÂÂ trademark on Sept. 22. It has not yet been granted.

Officials have not actually committed to issuing a digital euro quite yet. Eurozone central bankers say they continue to study the issue, even as an alternative to cryptocurrency.

European Union member countries and banks are nonetheless gearing up in anticipation of a digitally native euro becoming a reality.

