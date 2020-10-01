European Central Bank Moves to Trademark ‘Digital Euro’
The European Central Bank (ECB) has applied for a trademark on the phrase Ã¢ÂÂdigital euro,Ã¢ÂÂ according to a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg confirmed that ECB lawyers at the German firm Bock Legal applied for the European Union Intellectual Property OfficeÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂdigital euroÃ¢ÂÂ trademark on Sept. 22. It has not yet been granted.
- Officials have not actually committed to issuing a digital euro quite yet. Eurozone central bankers say they continue to study the issue, even as an alternative to cryptocurrency.
- European Union member countries and banks are nonetheless gearing up in anticipation of a digitally native euro becoming a reality.
