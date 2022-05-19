European carbon hits 3-week low on auction, permit sales plan

OSLO, May 19 (Reuters) - The benchmark European carbon contract fell to its lowest level since the end of April on Thursday triggered by a disappointing auction and European plans to raise 20 billion euros from selling extra permits.

The benchmark December 2022 contract CFI2Zc1 traded down 3.12 euros at 81.52 euros a tonne by 1224 GMT, extending losses from Wednesday triggered by the plans for extra permits.

Earlier, it hit 80.16 euros/tonne, its lowest level since April 28.

"I believe the main trigger was a weak EUA auction, which triggered a downward price move through several technical levels," Ingvild Sorhus, a carbon analyst at Refinitiv, said.

An auction of European Union spot carbon permits cleared at 82.28 euros/tonne.

Weak equities markets and Wednesday's proposal by the European commission to sell permits from the emissions system's market stability reserve (MSR) as part of its RePowerEU plan further exacerbated the drop, Sorhus added.

"The proposal contradicts the idea of the MSR which is supposed to be a stability anchor for the market rather than a cash generator," said Marcus Ferdinand, head of analysis at Greenfact.

Assuming a carbon price between 50 and 100 euros/tonne, such extra supply in the range of 200 to 400 million allowances between 2024 and the end of 2026 was potentially significantly bearish for EUAs, he added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

