European carbon extends price slump, decoupled from energy complex

By contrast, the Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1, Europe's benchmark, has gained 30% since the start of the invasion, to 109.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). EUROPE-GAS

High gas prices typically mean higher carbon prices as power generators switch to using coal, which emits double the amount of carbon dioxide as gas plants, and in turn increases demand for carbon permits.

"But this effect is less relevant under current circumstances. Spiking gas and power prices are more likely to cause some participants to offload their EUA positions to cover losses elsewhere," Refinitiv said.

This means carbon is breaking its coupling trend with gas seen since December, they added.

Sanctions on Russia, high energy prices and the potential economic fall-out of the war in Ukraine also spurred fears of industrial demand destruction, analysts agreed.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, carbon prices had been nearing the historic level of 100 euros/tonne, having risen around 150% last year to a record high of 98.49 euros a tonne in early February.

"The fundamentals of the market, i.e. its increasing tightness, are not changed by the crisis and the current prices could be considered as attractive," analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a note.

However, speculators are likely to wait for the crisis to pass before returning to the emissions market, reducing the likelihood of reaching 100 euros/tonne before the next quarterly options' expiry in March, they added.

