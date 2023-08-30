News & Insights

European car sales rise 15% in July, EVs up nearly 61%

Credit: REUTERS/SERGII POLEZHAKA

August 30, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Nick Carey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European new car registrations jumped 15.2% in July, the 12th consecutive month of growth as the auto industry recovers from pandemic-related supply chain issues, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed on Wednesday.

Electric vehicle sales jumped 60.6%, continuing a rise buoyed by subsidies in a number of European Union countries. Full EVs accounted for 13.6% of all new car sales, up from under 10% in July 2022.

Plug-in hybrids, which have both a combustion engine and a large battery, accounted for 7.9% of sales, while one in four vehicles sold in the EU was a full hybrid.

Between them, petrol and diesel engine models made up just under 50% of sales. Diesel vehicles, which alone comprised more than 50% of new car sales as recently as 2015, accounted for just over 14% of sales in July.

Europe's top car seller Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE posted a 17.9% increase in sales in July, the ACEA said, while BMW BMWG.DE and Renault RENA.PA saw sales rise 22.5% and 16.9% respectively.

But Stellantis STLAM.MI, which has struggled with logistics problems and car deliveries in Europe, posted a 6.1% drop in sales in July.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.