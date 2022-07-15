STLA

European car sales mark one year of consecutive decline -ACEA

Miranda Murray Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

New car registrations in Europe hit 12 consecutive months of declines in June, as ongoing supply bottlenecks hold carmakers back from vehicle output, data from the region's carmaker association showed.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell 16.8% year on year in June, to 1,066,137 vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Friday.

All four of the major European Union markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a decline in car registrations.

