European car sales grow in October - ACEA

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - European new car registrations jumped in October, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Thursday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew by 14.1% to 910,753 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

In the EU, the rise was 12.2%.

