European bonds get British opinion poll boost

Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Core European government debt was broadly steady on Wednesday in the absence of any fresh market drivers, with yields on benchmark German 10-year bonds holding above one-month lows.

Though risky assets received another leg up overnight with major Wall Street indices hitting a record high, safe-haven government bonds received some interest after British opinion polls showed slight gains for the opposition Labour Party.

Ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 elections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds an 11 point lead over Labour, down one point, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

Gains for the Labour Party are seen by market watchers as negative for the pound and positive for British government debt. The party is promising to renegotiate the Brexit withdrawal agreement and implement a perceived far-left agenda, including nationalising swathes of the economy.

"Prospects of a Labour victory would mean further uncertainty for the Brexit process and consequently for the outlook of the European economy," said Rene Albrecht, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Benchmark German 10-year bond yields were flat at -0.377%, holding a whisker above a November low of -0.346%.

British government bonds were the biggest gainers overnight following the release of the opinion polls, with 10-year yields falling to their lowest in more than three weeks at 0.643%. Gilts yields have fallen for four consecutive sessions.

U.S. Treasury yields were also pinned lower, with benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR last at 1.741%, down from 1.79% on Monday with month- and year-end portfolio rebalancing also seen as supporting demand for U.S. bonds.

In keeping with the broader trend of tiny price moves across asset markets -- overall currency market volatility is at a record low -- U.S. Treasury bond volatility .MERMOVE3M is at its lowest level in four months.

The data calendar is relatively thin with only U.S. inflation, a revision of U.S. third-quarter growth and the Fed's Beige Book survey out later in the session.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.