European bond yields steady after previous day's large fall

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European bond yields steadied on Wednesday after sharp declines the previous day when nervous market sentiment sent investors rushing to the safety of government bonds.

The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.46%, having fallen nearly 12 basis points (bps) the previous session in its biggest one-day drop since late June. DE10YT=RR

The German two-year yield was flat at 3.09% after its 6.5 bps tumble on Tuesday, which took it to a near two-month low. DE2YT=RR

The larger drop in the 10-year than the two-year yield caused the German yield curve to become more inverted on the day. Many bond investors are starting to bet on moves in the opposite direction - yield curves returning to a more normal shape.

"Risk aversion dominated proceedings during yesterday’s trading session," said analysts at DZ bank in a note.

"The beneficiary of the resulting safe-haven flows was the EMU (eurozone) government bond segment as a whole, causing ten-year Bund yields to log double-digit declines, whereas Bund spreads on other EMU debt very largely trod water."

The closely-watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields remained broadly steady on Wednesday at 164.9 bps. DE10IT10=RR

DZ said the cause of the risk aversion was Moody’s downgrade of ten U.S. regional banks, and Italy’s surprise one-off windfall tax on domestic lenders, both of which spooked equity markets.

Helping steady the mood on Wednesday, the Italian Treasury, late on Tuesday reversed course somewhat, and said the proceeds from the tax would not amount to more than 0.1% of lenders' total assets. That causing Italian banking stocks to regain some of the ground they lost the day before.

Analysts also pointed to weak Chinese trade data and the latest repayment troubles at Country Garden, China's biggest privately owned developer, as being behind Tuesday's risk off move.

On Wednesday, Italy's 10 year yield IT10YT=RR was flat at 4.13% after a 12 bps fall the previous day, and the two year yield IT2YT=RR was up a whisker having briefly touched a near two-month low of 3.607% early in the session.

There is little market-moving data due for the rest of Wednesday as markets brace for the main event of the week - and arguably the month - U.S. CPI figures that will be released on Thursday.

These will go some way towards underscoring or disrupting markets' current expectation that the Federal Reserve is finished with its hiking cycle.

Earlier in the day, China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

