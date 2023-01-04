European bond yields fall after softer French inflation print

By Alun John

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds on Wednesday extended their rally from the first two trading days of the year after France became the latest European country to report cooler than expected December inflation, mirroring German data a day earlier.

The German 10 year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, was 2.3%, 8 basis points (bps) lower on the day, and down from an intraday peak of 2.569% on Tuesday.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell around the euro zone after preliminary French data showed inflation cooled to 6.7% in December, thanks to slowing energy price rises.

That was down from a record high of 7.1% in November, and below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.2%.

France's 10 year yield FR10YT=RR fell as much as 14 bps to 2.78%.

The French numbers came a day after German data that showed December inflation eased for a second month in a row, and was also broadly in line with a cooling in Spanish inflation figures released last week.

Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank, described the German data as "a good print for those hoping that we might already have seen 'peak inflation' and one that also echoes the downside surprises from the US over the last couple of months."

An aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from most global central banks last year in a bid to curtail red hot inflation caused government bonds to sell off sharply in 2022.

This was reflected in microcosm by a sharp sell off in European government bonds in mid December after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said more interest rate increases would come in 2023, as the central bank raised rates by 50 bps.

Italy's 10 year bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for peripheral European debt, was 4.33% on Wednesday, down 16 bps, and the spread between German and Italian 10 year yields narrowed around 8 bps to 200.4, its narrowest since Dec. 15, the date of the ECB meeting.

There were also sharp moves in shorter dated yields. The German two year yield DE2YT=RR was down 10 bps at 2.57%, Italy's two year yield IT2YT=RR was down 16 bps to 3.08%, and France's two year yield FR2YT=RR was 8 bps lower at 2.66%.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Mark Potter)

