Markets

European Benchmarks Tread Into Red Zone

July 01, 2025 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stock markets plunged into negative territory as markets evaluated the negotiations with the U.S. ahead of July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs. Dovish comments from officials of the European Central Bank helped limit losses.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 is 0.04 percent below the previous closing level of 8,760.96. It is currently trading at 8,757.49. In the 100-scrip index, 56 scrips are in positive territory.

France's CAC 40 index's current level of 7,635.08 is 0.40 percent below the previous close of 7,665.91. Of the 40 scrips in the index, 15 are trading above Monday's levels.

Germany's DAX is currently trading at 23,749.71, after shedding 0.67 percent from Monday's close of 23,909.61.

Switzerland's Stock Market Index has also declined from the previous close and is currently trading at 11,885.28 after dropping 0.30 percent overnight.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 also shed 0.41 percent from previous close and is currently trading at 539.16.

The EUR/USD pair is currently hovering near 1.1787 whereas the GBP/USD pair is near 1.3714. The USD/CHF pair is at 0.7912.

European markets had closed on a negative note on Monday as markets awaited clarity on trade negotiations. Switzerland's SMI plunged 0.60 percent. Germany's DAX lost 0.51 percent. U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.43 percent. The pan-European Stoxx-50 declined 0.38 percent. France's CAC 40 lost 0.33 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.