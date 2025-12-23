European Benchmarks Trade On A Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European stock markets are trading on a mixed note as global markets await key data releases from the U.S. Second estimate of the third quarter GDP is due from the U.S. on Tuesday morning. Sentiment remains mixed as markets weighed the monetary policy outlook from the Fed and also braced for the updates on economic performance.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 is trading 0.01 percent below the previous closing level of 9,865.97. It is currently trading at 9,864.80. In the 100-scrip index, 55 scrips are in positive territory.

France's CAC 40 index's current level of 8,103.65 is 0.21 percent below the previous close of 8,121.07. Of the 40 scrips in the index, 10 are trading above Monday's levels.

Germany's DAX is currently trading at 24,321.12, after adding 0.10 percent from Monday's close of 24,296.15. Of the 40 scrips in the index, 21 have advanced from the previous day's levels.

Switzerland's Stock Market Index has gained 0.74 percent from the previous close of 13160.86 and is currently trading at 13,257.60.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.23 percent from previous close of 586.74 and is currently trading at 588.08.

The EUR/USD pair is currently hovering near 1.1792 whereas the GBP/USD pair is near a 3-month high of 1.3504. The USD/CHF pair is at 0.7874.

European markets had closed on a mildly negative note on Monday amidst a cautious sentiment and fears over valuation of tech stocks. France's CAC 40 declined 0.37 percent. The pan-European Stoxx-50 as well as U.K.'s FTSE 100, both erased 0.32 percent. Switzerland's SMI slipped 0.08 percent while Germany's DAX edged down 0.02 percent in Monday's trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.