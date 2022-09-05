European benchmark gas contract soars 30% on market opening

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The benchmark Dutch TTF October gas contract rose by 62 euros ($61.34), or 30%, to 272 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) by 0621 GMT, reversing losses seen last week.

The jump comes after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows following maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, historically supplied around a third of the gas exported from Russia to Europe, but was already running at just 20% of capacity before the outage last week.

($1 = 1.0108 euros)

