European benchmark gas contract soars 30% on market opening

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The benchmark Dutch TTF October gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 62 euros ($61.34), or 30%, to 272 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) by 0621 GMT, reversing losses seen last week.

The jump comes after Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows following maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, historically supplied around a third of the gas exported from Russia to Europe, but was already running at just 20% of capacity before the outage last week.

($1 = 1.0108 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.