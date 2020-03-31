European Banks Can Halt Dividends, But They'll End Up Worse Off, Says Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Asking European lenders to stop doling out money to shareholders sounds like a great idea, but it won’t have the effect the European Central Bank hopes it will.

The European Central Bank has been rolling out measure after measure to fight the coronavirus hit to the region’s economies, and it recently asked lenders to step up the fight by suspending dividend payments. That won’t work.

The European Central Bank has been rolling out measure after measure to fight the coronavirus hit to the region’s economies, and it recently asked lenders to step up the fight by suspending dividend payments.

The idea is that banks save capital for lending to households, small businesses and corporate borrowers, and a flurry of them, including ING, UniCredit, ABN Amro, have complied. That’s a flawed idea, say Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

“We believe a ban on paying dividends will have a negative impact on credit supply. We note that euro area bank market capitalization fell on 30 March by the same as the €30 billion ‘saved’ by its dividend ban on Friday 27 March,” said a team of analysts led by Alastair Ryan, in a note to clients.

“Risk appetite is very hard to move for a bank. Higher concentration risk in particular exposes a bank to higher stress loss and consumes disproportionate additional capital requirements, “ said the analysts. “We do not see banks having an incremental 4%-5% equity as a result of dividend stops as likely to seek additional growth. In contrast, banks with lower market values do become more risk averse.”

Read: European Banks Are Asked to Suspend Dividends. Could U.S. Banks Be Asked the Same?

The Stoxx Europe 600 Bank index sector is set to drop nearly 30% drop in March, its worst monthly performance since 2008, as the virus has brought economies to a standstill.

The analysts say what could help is a government risk-sharing plan, for example taking on 50% of total losses in a portfolio and then the bank could expand on that. But that would have to be a long-duration so that the bank didn’t face any rollover risk. And the bank would have to be confident that it’s only a vehicle to allow banks to lend more and not a bailout.

Chinese banks they point out, have to turn certain activities on or off, to help the economy, but they also have clear and reliable dividends. “In contrast, banks where the expectations of policy override board and shareholders, but where dividends are not permitted, make for difficult investment cases,” said the Bank of America team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.