European bank shares slide 1% as SVB collapse rattles markets

March 13, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - European bank shares slid in opening trading on Monday after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O continued to shake markets, but moves were less dramatic than Friday's plunges.

The STOXX bank index .SX7P was down 1%, having shed 3.78% on Friday. HSBC HSBA.L shares were flat after it said it would acquire the UK subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound( $1.21).

U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of the tech focussed lender threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

($1 = 0.8265 pounds)

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
