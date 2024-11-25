European Bank Becomes Major Stakeholder in Sarytogan Graphite

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.
Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has become a substantial holder, acquiring a 9.93% stake through 16,507,563 ordinary shares. The acquisition was completed on November 22, 2024, for a consideration of $2,641,210. This move indicates significant institutional interest in Sarytogan’s potential, likely influencing investor sentiment and stock performance.
