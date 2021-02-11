European aviation maps flight path to carbon neutrality

By 2050, the groups said European aviation could cut 92% of its emissions and offset the remainder using carbon removal technologies. The sector emitted 192 million tonnes of CO2 in 2019.

The majority of cuts would be made through technologies including hydrogen and hybrid-electric propulsion, plus sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Carbon pricing policies, better air traffic management, and the impact of environmental costs on air travel demand would deliver more modest reductions.

Since key low-carbon technologies are unlikely before 2030, the report said aviation would rely largely on offsets to address its emissions this decade.

The groups called for supportive policies including CO2 pricing and an EU-wide blending obligation for SAF, which today makes up less than 1% of Europe's jet fuel consumption.

The EU is drafting SAF use targets for airlines. On Monday eight EU countries called for a European SAF blending mandate.

