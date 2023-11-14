European air fares 'rising way above inflation', ACI Europe says

Adds detail from statement, context

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Air fares in Europe are "rising way above inflation," Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) - which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa LHAG.DE and SAS SAS.ST - had said that while air fares were rising below inflation, charges from airport operators have grown above it.

"While IATA states that air fares in Europe only increased by +16% as of June this year compared to 2019, independent and authoritative data from RDC shows such increase actually standing at +38% over the peak Summer months," the trade association representing European airports said in a statement.

This rising trend continued into October, ACI said, adding fares were up 47% when booked three months in advance.

The Financial Times had reported in early November that the European Union was pressuring airlines over soaring fares.

