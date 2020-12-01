European agency to decide on Pfizer's vaccine by Dec. 29, Moderna's by Jan. 12

AMSTERDAM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that if its experts have received enough data from drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O about their candidate vaccines against the coronavirus, the agency would complete its reviews by Dec. 29 and Jan. 12, respectively, at latest.

The companies said earlier on Tuesday that they had submitted approval requests for their vaccine candidates to the European drugs regulator.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.