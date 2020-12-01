US Markets
European agency to decide on Pfizer's vaccine by Dec. 29, Moderna's by Jan. 12

Toby Sterling. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AMSTERDAM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that if its experts have received enough data from drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O about their candidate vaccines against the coronavirus, the agency would complete its reviews by Dec. 29 and Jan. 12, respectively, at latest.

The companies said earlier on Tuesday that they had submitted approval requests for their vaccine candidates to the European drugs regulator.

