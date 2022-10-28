European Aeronautic Defense Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EADSF

In trading on Friday, shares of European Aeronautic Defense (Symbol: EADSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.24, changing hands as high as $111.76 per share. European Aeronautic Defense shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EADSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EADSF's low point in its 52 week range is $82.6601 per share, with $137.462 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.36.

