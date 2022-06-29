Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Adds further details

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Technical difficulties in German air traffic control were set to cause disruptions throughout European airspace on Wednesday, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest air transport hub, said.

"Thus, delays in operations and flight cancellations will occur at Frankfurt Airport as well," Fraport FRAG.DE said on its website.

It referred to "technical difficulties" at an air traffic control centre in Langen near Frankfurt, without being more specific.

Air traffic control firm DFS, whose controllers monitor take-offs and landings at the 15 designated international airports in Germany, was not immediately available for comment.

Lufthansa LHAG.DE, the biggest airline at Frankfurt airport, said it was too soon to say how many of its flights would be affected. Frankfurt airport's website showed a number of flight cancellations, though it did not state any reason.

