Europe-wide disruptions expected due to air traffic control problems -German operator

Corrects to read DFS (not DSF), paragraph 3

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Technical difficulties in German air traffic control were set to cause disruptions throughout European airspace on Wednesday, according to the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest air transport hub.

"Thus, delays in operations and flight cancellations will occur at Frankfurt Airport as well," the Fraport operator said in a message on its website.

The problems were reported at the air traffic control centre in Langen, the headquarters of German air navigation company DFS, whose controllers monitor take-offs and landings at the 15 designated international airports in Germany, according to the company website.

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Paul Carrel)

