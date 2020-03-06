Europe tumbles again as travel stocks knocked down

March 6 (Reuters) - European shares resumed their slide on Friday, with travel stocks bearing the brunt, on fears that the economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak will be much more severe than expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 1.7% by 0815 GMT, erasing all the gains for the week.

The travel & leisure index .SXTP tumbled 2.7%, firmly in bear market territory - seen as a 20% drop from recent peak - as the outbreak wrecks havoc on travel demand.

European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA skidded 3.4% as it failed to win any new aircraft orders in February, another evidence of disruption across aviation industries due to the outbreak.

British cinema operator Cineworld CINE.L slumped 5.8% as its annual results missed analysts' expectations, but said it had not observed any significant impact of the outbreak on its movie theatre admissions.

Miners .SXPP, automakers .SXAP, oil& gas companies .SXEP and banking .SX7P sectors were trading in bear market.

