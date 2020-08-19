Europe totters after Wall Street rally, Maersk jumps

By Sruthi Shankar

Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stocks wobbled in thin trading on Wednesday, failing to draw strength from a record run for Wall Street's S&P 500, as investors feared a resurgence in coronavirus cases could dent an economic recovery in the continent.

After opening lower, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged up 0.1%, with bourses in Germany, London and France .GDAXI, .FTSE, .FCHI trading nearly flat.

Danish stocks .OMXC20 outperformed after shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO jumped 5% as its full-year earnings guidance came above its forecast due to cost cuts.

Brewery Royal Unibrew RBREW.CO jumped 9% to the top of STOXX 600 after it raised its 2020 earnings forecast.

Trillions of dollars in stimulus and a rally in technology stocks helped the S&P 500 confirm a U.S. equities bull market was intact on Tuesday, but doubts over the strength of a global recovery limited gains across other markets on Wednesday. GLOB/MKTS

"Volumes over the last two days have been the lowest since Christmas eve," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James in London. "And technically, it wasn't that exciting although the S&P 500 was at a new high."

"It's very much August markets and the bigger moves will come about in September and October."

Travel stocks like British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L and easyJet EZJ.L rose after UK's health minister said the government was working with Heathrow Airport on a plan to use COVID-19 testing to help shorten the number of days that travellers have to spend in quarantine.

The sector has come under pressure recently, with several countries in Europe imposing fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases.

Energy majors BP BP.L, Total TOTF.PE and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L were down about 1% as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand. O/R

German utility group RWE RWEG.DE fell 3.6% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex's NDXG.DE project development pipeline.

Belgian biotech company Galapagos GLPG.AS slumped nearly 26 % after U.S. health regulators rejected its lead product filgotinib to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

