Europe to face shortage of Eli Lilly's diabetes drug through September

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

August 28, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Europe will continue to face a shortage of Eli Lilly & Co's LLY.N diabetes drug Trulicity through September, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday.

Eli Lilly has since last year been facing challenges to meet demand for its diabetes drugs including Trulicity, which treats type 2 diabetes in children older than 10.

The health regulator said Austria, Finland, Greece, Poland and Sweden are currently affected by the shortage, while temporary shortfalls are also expected in Denmark and Norway.

