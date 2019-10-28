Europe Stocks Sag From Highs as HSBC Slumps

Downbeat results from banking giant HSBC Holdings cast a pall over Europe stocks on Monday, as equities on the Continent retreated from multi-month highs.

Downbeat results from banking giant HSBC Holdings cast a pall over European stocks on Monday, as equities on the Continent retreated from multi-month highs.

After finishing Friday at the highest level since Jan. 29, 2018, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.17% to 397.32.

The German DAX increased 0.05% to 12901.48, while the French CAC 40 fell 0.18% to 5711.71 and the U.K. FTSE 100 declined 0.28% to 7303.75.

U.S. stock futures however were a bit higher, pointing to a stronger start for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, in a week that will feature a huge slate of U.S. earnings, a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and nonfarm payrolls data.

Markets also were underpinned by relief the European Union granted a three-month extension to Brexit.

HSBC Holdings shares fell 4% as the company said it can no longer hit next year’s target of an 11% return on tangible equity. The bank’s profit tumbled 24% in the third quarter on what it called challenging conditions.

LVMH Moet Hennessy shares edged up 0.4%, in the first reaction to news it may be interested in bidding $120 per share for Tiffany .

