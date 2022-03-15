Europe stocks fall as China COVID surge weighs on oil majors, miners

European stock markets fell on Tuesday, with commodity-linked shares hit by concerns about surging coronavirus cases in China, while nerves ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week added to the gloom.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 1.3% by 0813 GMT, with miners .SXPP, travel & leisure .SXTP and oil & gas .SXEP posting losses between 1.4% and 3.2%.

Crude prices shed almost 5% and industrial metals fell on concerns over the economic fallout from surging COVID-19 cases in key consumer China. O/RMET/L

Sweden's H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, slipped 3.2% after reporting a rise in quarterly sales that was in line with expectations.

Tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match SWMA.ST slid 6.0% after it said it had decided to pause plans to spin off and list its U.S. cigar business.

Dutch tech investor Prosus PRX.AS, which has a stake in China's Tencent 0700.HK, fell another 7.2% amid continued weakness in Chinese tech shares.

