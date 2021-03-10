US Markets
PFE

Europe signs deal for supply of 4 mln more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE for the supply of an additional four million vaccine doses against COVID-19.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

